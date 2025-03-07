Deepika Padukone Defines Golden Hour Magic In A Glittering Sabyasachi Gown

Deepika Padukone breathes fashion. Whatever she wears, becomes an instant trendsetter earning a spot in the sartorial hall of fame. Yet again, the new mom bowled us over with her fiery energy for a Forbes event. She played muse to one of the finest designers Sabyasachi.

On Friday, Deepika Padukone dropped a set of pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. She was clad head-to-toe in a flowing golden dress. Shimmery details infused with reflective embellishment glittered all the way down her ensemble. Frilly features at the bottom added an extra dose of edge. Meanwhile, the baggy sleeves stood as a testament to Deepika's love for relaxed silhouettes. An enormous bow tucked near her neck was the X-factor here.

On par with her wardrobe aesthetics was Deepika Padukone's flawless makeup. The golden glow on her face matched the colour of her ensemble. Subtle blush dabbed on the high points of her cheeks delivered a rosy effect. Matte maroon lips contributed a bold spin. Mascara-coated faux lashes, brown eyeshadow and well-sculptured brows added depth to her eyes.

With her OOTD stealing the much-deserved limelight, Deepika resorted to minimal accessories. Chunky studs and statement rings sealed her jewellery game. She tied her chic avatar together with a messy updo.

Deepika Padukone sends our heart racing with her glamorous shots. Not too long ago, the diva attended Cartier's 25th anniversary celebrations in Dubai. Her dramatic black gown screamed bold chic from miles away. The sleek, off-shoulder number was custom-made by Jade, tailored to perfection by Monica and Karishma.

The flouncy gown came with a sweetheart neckline. The elaborate ruffles on the hemline and sleeves served a whimsical flair. Deepika Padukone accessorised her divine look with an exquisite diamond and turquoise choker. For beauty strokes, the actress let her bronzed luminosity illuminate her face while smokey eyes had us going gaga. She pulled off the entire look with a neatly secured updo, tucked with a bow.

