Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Make An Effortlessly Chic Start To Koffee With Karan Season 8

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen for the first time together on the show

Many secrets are spilt on the infamous Koffee couch of Koffee With Karan. But should we tell you in on a secret too? It's barely a secret because the internet is flooded with the arrival of the season's first pair - Bollywood royalty themselves - The first guests - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Seen for the first time together on the show, they couldn't have looked any chicer in sleek black outfits that make for a classic case for anyone, even to compete Ranveer's razzmatazz. Deepika stuck to her quintessential Koffee With Karan uniform, the sleek bodycon midi dress, that even though plain and classic, looks far from basic. A sleeveless black bodycon dress with a thinly carved underbust cutout and a scoop-back detail are just bonuses to her classic ensemble. Her twist Cartier chunky choker was the minimal way of adding maximum impact. Her freshly dyed salted caramel locks are styled to wavy perfection and in addition, her soft smokey eyes only take it a step further to show why nobody does it quite like this global fashion sensation. As for Ranveer Singh? All black everything is the way forward for this suave fashion go-getter in a flouncy black satin shirt, trousers and shoes. Secretly engaged in 2015 but the couple even after all these years look scrumptiously good together.

Does the backless trend with cutouts ring a bell? One can easily trace a pattern when it comes to Deepika Padukone's fashion choices so it is probably fresh on your mind too to have spotted a similar trend on her recent night out. A black backless bodysuit that gloves her physique paired with cargo jeans and sneakers could and should easily become this season's party outfit for all of us. What makes this outfit better is that in the spirit of sustainability, like Deepika Padukone you can and should repeat your outfits in the future too. For the unversed, this is the same black bodysuit she wore for the Gully Boy success bash in 2019 where coincidentally or not, the couple were seen in casual chic all-black outfits too.

Just when we thought Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's individual styles together and combined weren't a match made in fashion heaven already, they took it to national TV to prove it to us.

