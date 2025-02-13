Deepika Padukone In A Black Off-Shoulder Gown Will Surely Leave You Speechless

Marking her return to brand commitments at international platforms, Deepika Padukone was evidently going to make a comeback with a bang. After leaving everyone awestruck by opening the 25 Years of Sabyasachi show in Mumbai, she proved once again why she is one of Bollywood's most stylish icons when she arrived in Dubai for jewellery brand, Cartier.

In a striking black ensemble, she exuded bold sophistication and modern glamorous in a way only she can. Deepika chose a sleek, black off-shoulder gown, custom-made by Jade by Monica and Karishma, that made a statement in its simplicity. The flouncy gown with ruffles on the hemline and the sleeves had a sweetheart neckline to make way for the statement necklace.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Most Important Tip For Better Mental Health: "Take Adequate Rest"

Instagram/@deepikapadukone

The necklace adds colour to this noir red carpet look with its vibrant, colourful stones. That is the reason her earrings were minimalistic diamond studs to avoid any distraction to the overall look.

Instagram/@deepikapadukone

While her gown and jewellery were undoubtedly mesmerising, it wouldn't be Deepika Padukone's red carpet appearance without equal attention to the hair and makeup. The boldness of the dark voluminous gown is complemented with dark smokey eyes to accentuate one of her best facial features. With it was a soft bronzed contour to uplift her sharp dimensional face and a matte nude lip to bind the whole together. No look is complete without a flawless hairstyle, and neither was Deepika's with a choice of a, side-parted low bun. The hair and makeup were the ultimate finishing touches.

Instagram/@deepikapadukone

When it comes to red-carpet fashion, Deepika Padukone is no stranger to leaving us speechless. Deepika Padukone's look at the Cartier event In Dubai was no different.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Most Important Tip For Better Mental Health: "Take Adequate Rest"