Decoding Celeb Beach Style, As Seen On Ananya Panday And Karisma Kapoor

Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor are a chic beach duo

Everyone loves a holiday state of mind. To nobody's surprise, celebrities love it equally as much. We'd be lying if we said we don't love a little sun and sand especially if it were in the company of Karisma Kapoor, Ananya and Bhavana Panday in Ibiza. In a series of throwback pictures from their holiday in Spain earlier this year, the trio were toasted but in perfect beach style. While Karisma Kapoor and Bhavana Panday made a stylish case on the importance of the right beach cover-up, Ananya Panday was ready to plunge right into the pool in her shimmery green bikini set. Karisma Kapoor was lounging in a black cover-up topped with black sunglasses on one hand and Bhavana Pandey kept it short and colourful in a printed tunic dress. Ananya Panday was not too far behind on the accessorising game either. She topped her halter bikini set with a golden chain and Prada sunglasses that made for awesome added company to the family holiday.

To spend sunny days on the beach, Karisma Kapoor loves a swimsuit moment to fully immerse herself in the holiday mood. Karisma's swimsuit style is as classic as can be. This time it was a printed monokini with a plunging neckline that made an appearance during her "beach therapy." We're mentally on a beach soaking up some sun ourselves, thanks to Karisma Kapoor.

Ananya Panday too has shared many beach moments from Ibiza in every colour imaginable for a bikini set. Pink, blue - you name it. And even as she continues promoting her film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, we know she returns from her beach holidays on set every now and then.

Beach holidays look a lot like our next vacation plan thanks to this chic clique.

