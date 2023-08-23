Decoding Celeb Beach Style, As Seen On Ananya Panday And Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor takes us back to her beach holiday in Ibiza with Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey's stylish company

Everyone loves a holiday state of mind. To nobody's surprise, celebrities love it equally as much. We'd be lying if we said we don't love a little sun and sand especially if it were in the company of Karisma Kapoor, Ananya and Bhavana Panday in Ibiza. In a series of throwback pictures from their holiday in Spain earlier this year, the trio were toasted but in perfect beach style. While Karisma Kapoor and Bhavana Panday made a stylish case on the importance of the right beach cover-up, Ananya Panday was ready to plunge right into the pool in her shimmery green bikini set. Karisma Kapoor was lounging in a black cover-up topped with black sunglasses on one hand and Bhavana Pandey kept it short and colourful in a printed tunic dress. Ananya Panday was not too far behind on the accessorising game either. She topped her halter bikini set with a golden chain and Prada sunglasses that made for awesome added company to the family holiday.

To spend sunny days on the beach, Karisma Kapoor loves a swimsuit moment to fully immerse herself in the holiday mood. Karisma's swimsuit style is as classic as can be. This time it was a printed monokini with a plunging neckline that made an appearance during her "beach therapy." We're mentally on a beach soaking up some sun ourselves, thanks to Karisma Kapoor.

Ananya Panday too has shared many beach moments from Ibiza in every colour imaginable for a bikini set. Pink, blue - you name it. And even as she continues promoting her film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, we know she returns from her beach holidays on set every now and then.

Beach holidays look a lot like our next vacation plan thanks to this chic clique.

