Creatine Is Not Just For Gym-Goers, Why Experts Say It Is Good For Health For Everyone

Creatine has quietly existed in the background of sports nutrition for decades. Now, it is everywhere again.

Fitness influencers are calling it essential. Longevity enthusiasts are embracing it. And increasingly, doctors are saying the renewed interest is not just hype.

But, What Is Creatine?

"Creatine is a naturally occurring compound your body produces in the liver and kidneys," explains Dr Divya Gopal, Director of Internal Medicine at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

It is stored in muscles and helps generate ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate), the energy your body relies on during short bursts of activity.

In simpler terms, it acts like a quick energy backup system. When your body needs power fast, creatine helps deliver it.

We do get some from food, especially meat and fish, but not enough to fully saturate the body's stores. That gap is where supplementation enters the conversation.

Why Everyone Is Suddenly Paying Attention Again

Creatine is not new. In fact, it is one of the most extensively studied supplements in the market. What is new is how broadly its benefits are being understood.

Creatine sales have indeed exploded, growing from around $1.66 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion projected for 2026, with some reports showing up to 200% surges at retailers like GNC. It's viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, driven by influencers, athletes, and doctors like Dr Scott Forbes (a creatine researcher) and Dr Tara Narula discussing its benefits beyond muscles.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian also launched her own creatine line for her brand, Lemme.

"For most healthy individuals across age groups, the benefit-to-risk ratio is strongly favourable," says Dr Gopal. She adds that it is "one of the most studied supplements in existence", with consistent evidence supporting its safety.

That claim is backed by decades of research. A 2025 analysis titled "Safety of creatine supplementation: analysis of the prevalence of adverse events in 1337 studies" reviewed 685 trials involving over 12,800 users and found no significant side effects compared to placebo.

Another 2022 review of randomised trials confirmed its effectiveness in improving muscle growth, especially when paired with training.

In other words, this is not a trend built on thin evidence. It is built on extensive data.

Not Just About Muscles Anymore

For years, creatine was associated almost entirely with gym performance. That view is now outdated.

"The brain is an energy-hungry organ," says Dr Gopal. Emerging research suggests creatine may support cognitive performance, especially during sleep deprivation or mental fatigue.

Science shows it too. A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis on cognitive function found measurable improvements in memory, attention, and processing speed. While the effects are modest, they are consistent enough to change how researchers think about the supplement.

Dr Arpit Bansal, Cancer Surgeon, Gut & Longevity Specialist, explains, creatine is "a rapid energy buffer during high-demand states, both physical and cognitive".

That means it may help not just when lifting weights, but also during long workdays, stressful situations, or poor sleep.

Who Stands To Benefit The Most

The idea that creatine is only for young men lifting weights is increasingly being challenged.

Women

Creatine is often underused among women. Research suggests women typically have lower baseline creatine stores, which may mean greater relative benefits. These include improved strength, recovery, and even mood stability, particularly around menopause.

Older adults

Age-related muscle loss is a major health concern. Creatine may help preserve muscle mass, improve strength, and reduce fall risk. "This is where creatine shines," says Dr Bansal, pointing to its role in maintaining functional independence.

Active individuals

For those who train regularly, the benefits are well established: better strength, faster recovery, and improved performance.

Vegetarians

Since creatine is largely found in animal foods, those on plant-based diets often have lower levels and may benefit more from supplementation.

But Is It Really For Everyone?

Not quite.

Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, offers a more measured perspective, "While it can be useful, it's not something that every individual automatically needs."

If someone is largely sedentary, the impact may be minimal. Creatine is not a shortcut to fitness. Without exercise and proper nutrition, its benefits are limited.

Creatine is largely found in animal foods. Photo: Pexels

Dr Bansal says, "Supplementation should be personalised, not viral."

What Actually Happens After You Take Creatine

When you start taking creatine, a few things typically occur:

Muscles store more creatine, increasing their energy capacity

Water is drawn into muscle cells, leading to slight weight gain

Strength and endurance may improve over time

That initial weight gain often worries people, but it is not fat. "It is your muscles drawing in water," Dr Gopal clarifies.

Dr Bansal describes this as "cellular hydration", which he considers foundational for performance and longevity.

What To Know Before Starting

Creatine is a safe supplement, and you generally don't need to get your blood work done before starting creatine.

However, despite its strong safety profile, there are a few practical considerations:

Creatine increases serum creatinine, a marker used in kidney tests. This can sometimes be misinterpreted as a problem. Those with pre-existing kidney disease should consult a doctor first.

Hydration is essential. Because creatine pulls water into cells, staying well hydrated is important

Most experts recommend 3-5 grams per day

Excess intake does not speed up results

Dr Pandit cautions that common mistakes include overuse and skipping professional guidance.

The Bottomline

Creatine's current popularity is unusual in one way: it is actually backed by science.

"The viral moment, this time, is actually warranted," says Dr Gopal.

At the same time, experts agree on one thing. It is powerful, but not universal. It works best when combined with movement, nutrition, sleep, and individual assessment.