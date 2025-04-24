Courchevel In France Is One Of The World's Most Expensive Ski Resorts. What Happens To It In Summer?

Ski resorts come to life in winter. Think fresh powder, slopes that challenge every pore of you to ski down them, and a bevy of winter sports that are a highlight of ski resorts. Ski resorts are also characterised by just how expensive and lavish they are: skiing, after all, isn't a sport everyone can afford.

So, when winter is over and the snow starts to melt, what happens to a ski resort?

Here's a look at 'the other side' of Courchevel, one of the world's most expensive ski resorts.

Where

Courchevel is situated in the French Alps, in the heart of Les Trois Vallees, and is a two- to three-hour drive from either Geneva in Switzerland or Lyon in France. This is where high fashion and high altitudes meet. The super-exclusive resort boasts over 600 kilometres of slopes, designer boutiques, and a Michelin-starred restaurant.

As its winter season draws to a close, the summer revellers take over Courchevel.

Summer In The French Alps

Long hailed as Europe's premier winter playground, Courchevel in summer is different. It's a place where alpine serenity meets cultural richness, and where adventure trails intersect with art festivals and lakeside moments of calm.

Courchevel is a revelation in summer. Photo: Courchevel

From July 5 to August 31 this year, it is summer season in Courchevel. The resort swaps ski gear for hiking boots and throws open its 270 km worth of trails to families and couples, who take their e-bikes out through wildflower-carpeted pastures. Courchevel is also known for its crystal-clear alpine lakes. One of them is Le Praz, one of the few alpine lakes approved for bathing.

Wellness And Culture

The resort is also known for its wellness offerings. Aquamotion, one of Europe's largest mountain wellness centres, reopens its renovated outdoor area — now a multi-sensory hub of water, sport, and alpine air. From outdoor yoga and mini-golf to surf simulators and salt grottoes, the wellness centre comes equipped with an array of activities.



Then there's the culture part. The Fête de la Madelon revives centuries-old village traditions, complete with brass bands, traditional costumes, and the iconic 600-litre mountain soup stirred in the town square. Theatre lovers flock to the Les 3 Coups Festival, while classical music finds a dramatic stage at the Fêtes Musicales de Savoie.

The Adrenaline

Courchevel is also the setting for Tour de France's Stage 18 this year, taking place on July 24. Here, cyclists need to battle the notorious Col de la Loze, a 26.2-km climb that touches 2,304 m above sea level.

The ski resort in the French Alps is also home to the Red Bull 400, the world's steepest race up the Olympic ski jump, or the Björka X3 triathlon which blends rowing, cycling, and trail running into one alpine challenge.

Courchevel lies in the French Alps. You can fly in to Geneva in Switzerland, or Lyon in France, and then drive up to the resort.