'Costco Felt Like Mumbai': US Podcaster Calls Indian Mangoes 'Disgusting'

Texas-based conservative commentator Sara Gonzales has triggered outrage after mocking Indian mangoes and the Indian-origin shoppers who buy them in the US, calling the fruit "disgusting" while claiming that walking into her local Costco felt "like I'm in Mumbai".

Gonzales, who hosts Sara Gonzales Unfiltered on BlazeTV and YouTube, made the remarks during a segment on the growing demand for Indian mangoes in America. Referring to WhatsApp groups and roadside sellers offering imported varieties, she said there was a "really weird cult following for Indian mangoes".

According to her, Indian mango sellers treat new arrivals like high-end product drops. "These drops are like designer clothing," she said, before taking aim at Banganapalle mangoes. "I've never had that type of mango. It doesn't sound very appetising, I will say."

Her sharpest comments came when she referred to Costco selling Indian mangoes. "You've got to be kidding me," she said, adding, "It makes sense seeing as anytime I step into my local Costco, I feel like I'm in Mumbai." She then said the chain was likely trying to cater to its shoppers. "Got to take care of the consumers that are coming here," she said, while questioning the price of USD 20 for a tray of four mangoes.

Gonzales also cited a Wall Street Journal piece on the demand for Indian mangoes in the US, but disputed its framing. "I don't think it's Americans racing for those mangoes. I think it's all the people who are coming here," she said.

The segment then turned from mockery to food safety, with Gonzales referring to Japan's recent halt on fresh Indian mango imports for the season after quarantine officials reportedly found deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection procedures at Indian treatment facilities. "You might want to think twice before eating these disgusting mangoes," she said, adding, "So, just like all of the other food that's coming out of India, the mangoes are actually like biohazards."

Her comments come amid scrutiny of Indian mango exports. Japan recently stopped accepting certain shipments after its plant quarantine officials flagged operational deficiencies. Nepal has also imposed restrictions on Indian mangoes after border inspectors detected excessive pesticide levels in some imported consignments.

Nepal officials have framed the move as support for domestic growers, though traders have warned of shortages, higher prices and losses. Fruit sellers there have called for stricter quarantine checks instead of a blanket ban.

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