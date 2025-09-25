Influencer Says No To Sindoor And Mangalsutra After Marriage. Internet Reacts

Marriage, today, does not look like it used to. More couples are now redefining what marriage means to them – from sharing responsibilities to respecting personal space.

A few days ago, content creator and therapist, Divija Bhasin, shared her two cents on Instagram “This video is going to sound controversial, even though it is not,” she began.

Divija explained how she does not wear sindoor or mangalsutra and things she did differently after marriage. She said, “I always tick Ms Divija instead of Mrs Divija, when I fill forms. I did not take my husband‘s surname. I also do not wear sindoor or mangalsutra. My husband does not wear any of these things. So why should I? We both instead wear bracelet.”

The content creator then emphasised that marriage has not changed who she is. “I am still the same person after I got married. I wear what I want. I do what I want. I'm financially independent,” Divija added.

Divija shared that she and her husband designed a lifestyle that suits them: “We both got a house on rent after we got married. Even though we both love our parents, they do not live with us. We have a cook because we both earn and we can afford it. If not, we both would have learnt how to cook and cook together.”

“I wouldn't have gotten married to a man who doesn't believe in any of these things. The only thing that changed in my life after I got married, was that I now get to have sleepovers with my boyfriend every night,” the content creator added.

Divija's larger point was about challenging societal expectations. She signed off with the words, “Why am I telling you all this? Because marriage does not have to be this horrible, negative experience where the woman has to change everything, while the man just gets to live with his family, have a career and do whatever he wants. Marriage can be equal. Our society is what makes it not equal. The society is not made up of other people. It includes me, and if I want to change the rules, I will. So, do not settle for something if it does not align with your own beliefs.”

How The Internet Reacted

The video divided the internet. While some praised Divija's fresh perspective, others criticised her choices.

A user wrote, “Controversial? nahh this sounds peaceful.”

Someone else said, “Sindoor and mangalsutra aren't a sign of oppression....it's divine...it's our culture...Empowerment of women doesn't mean that they should forget their roots and culture.”

“All this is possible because you are earning! Ladies, please be financially independent! Economics over rides everything!” read a comment.

An Instagrammer commented, “I will never wish these kind of wives even on my worst enemy. May god protect them.”

Reacting to the criticism, a follower said, “My simple question to those who are imposing their cliche patriarchy on this girl..... please with due respect guys, answer me. Would you like to be a girl in your next life??????”

Some users also shared their thoughts on Divija's video on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what they had to say:

A person wrote, “As a lesbian trans woman and feminist, I wanna say Divija acts like a feminist, but she's not fully one. She's right about mangalsutra, surname, and using Mrs being misogynist, but a true feminist also sees clothes, showers, and even doubting me as forms of misogyny.”

Divija's perspective reminds us that marriage doesn't have to look the same for everyone.