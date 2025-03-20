Chitrangda Singh's Beautiful Red Organza <i>Saree</i> Is Perfect For Summer

Chitrangda Singh and her fashion affair with sarees is for the books.

Her ethereal drapes are a lesson in doing ethnic fashion right.

It is another day, another chic saree moment for Chitrangda Singh. The actress picked a beautiful red number to make heads turn. Her organza drape can be a cool alternative for summer weddings. Whether you are attenting a festive occasion or a wedding, Chitrangda's latest look needs to be on your radar.

She turned to a beautiful red organza saree that came with self-embroidered borders that added an extra edge to her look. Teamped with a matching plunging neckline blouse. She added a boho touch to her look with silver jhumkas and matching bangles. For makeup, she trusted her classic matte glam with a dark nude lip to complete her look. Open tresses were a fitting choice to round off her style like a pro.

