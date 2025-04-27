Chitrangda Singh Brings Sassy Back With A Gold Embellished Gown

Chitrangda Singh's sartorial choices have always been phenomenal. Recently, the fashionista shared a series of pictures in a Primavera Couture embellished gown and she looks amazing! The strapless, floor-length outfit featured a plunging neckline with a sweetheart design. The thigh-high side slit added a touch of extra drama that we certainly were not prepared for.

The black-toned gown was adorned with shimmery gold embellishments all over. While the bodice featured a geometric pattern, the rest of the dress was embellished with vertical stripes of gold sequins and beads.

With brownstone earrings, diamond bracelets and rings, Chitrangda took the minimalist approach to approach.

For makeup, she chose subtle shimmery eyeshadow and deep red lipstick. Her hair was styled in loose, flowy waves. The actress completed her look with a pair of strappy nude heels.

Earlier, Chitrangda Singh made heads turn and hearts stop in a black dress with a thigh-high slit. The diva wore a sleeveless black outfit with narrow straps and a plunging V-neckline from the label Princess Polly Boutique. The statement ensemble featured a high-low hemline and a thigh-high slit that showcased her toned legs. That is not all – her OOTD also included a single-shoulder cape adorned with floral applique.

Chitrangda accessorised her look with a pair of nude heels, a tie-up-style Swarovski thread closure and diamond-encrusted dangler earrings. For makeup, the actress sported a bronzed look, complemented by smokey, silver-grey eyes, defined eyebrows, a smudge of berry-toned blush on her cheeks and a nude brown lip gloss that added the perfect finish to her power-dressing moment.

Chitrangda Singh's style sensibilities are one for the books and we are her to take notes!