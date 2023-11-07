CFDA Awards 2023: From Kim Kardashian To Serena Williams, These Stars Proved That Black Is Back On The Red Carpet

CFDA Awards 2023: Here Is The Fashion Parade To Show How Black Is Back

The prestigious Council of Fashion Designers Awards of America, better known as the CFDA Fashion Awards, took place at the Museum of Natural History in New York City on 6th November 2023. The evening was a star-studded affair as numerous Hollywood stars and global icons were present under the same roof, making impeccable fashion choices. What caught our attention during the night was that unlike in the recent past when pastels and off-whites were trending, black is back on the red carpet. From Kim Kardashian to Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow, these Hollywood beauties slayed the classic black looks effortlessly. Let's have a look and the all-black style that dominated the fashion awards night.

Kim Kardashian wore a shimmery halter-neck gown in black from the clothing brand Chrome Hearts. The body-hugging silhouette had the glitz, glitter, and glamour suitable for the night. She tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for glam makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes, ample mascara, and a smokey effect.

Gwyneth Paltrow's choice for the award night was an all-black ensemble from clothing label G Label by Goop. Her look included a black turtleneck bodysuit paired with a matching maxi skirt with a daring centre slit. A delicate bracelet and dangling earrings were the only accessories she opted for.

Vanessa Hudgens' elaborate Vera Wang gown was red-carpet fashion done to perfection. The strapless gown featured a sweetheart neckline with an elaborate flare and a bold side slit. She wore black gloves with black strap heels to complete her look.

Lori Harvey walked to the event in a Luar gown. The fur gown featured off-shoulder detailing and had a natural sheen to it. She completed the look with studded jewellery and strappy heels.

Serena Williams' Thom Browne gown for the CFDA Awards red carpet was top-notch. The strappy gown was covered with black sequins and featured a sweetheart neckline with elaborate puff-styled sleeves and a bodycon silhouette with a trail following behind.

Dove Cameron wore a strappy black slip dress from Coach. She kept the red carpet dressing minimal and chic.

Naomi Watts attended the awards in a black midi dress with dramatic oversized sleeves, and a deep V-neckline that extended up to her midriff and had a ruched waist.

Looking at Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Serena Williams, and other global icons we are convinced that the ageless black can never go wrong.

