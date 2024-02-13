Kareena Kapoor And Natasha Poonawalla Don't Need Galentine's Day To Look Their Winter Luxury Best

Kareena Kapoor And Natasha Poonawalla revisit their chic holiday on Galentine's Day

What better way than Galentine's Day to celebrate Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla's friendship? The two are often seen together taking fashionable holidays and spending quality time with families together. Natasha shared a series of throwback pictures from their vacation in the Alps and Kareena commented on the post saying, "Crying. missing it so much." Besides the majestic backdrop of the scenic landscapes, one thing that didn't catch our eyes was their impeccable winter style. The besties have dressed in luxe winter fashion, may it be their puffer jackets, co-ord sets, or hooded zippers throughout their Swiss holiday. Let's have a look at some of their uber-chic winter wear outfits.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Is Cooler Than Ice In A Powder Blue Luciferase Skirt Suit

Kareena Kapoor looked charming as always in an off-white puffer jacket with red borders, a hoodie, and a zipper at the front. She teamed it with a pair of black pants and boots and wore a pair of trendy black sunglasses with a black Lady Dior sling bag that cost around INR 1.8 lakh. Natasha Poonawalla, on the other hand, picked a fur co-ord set from Marni that included a full-sleeved t-shirt with a pair of loose-fit pants both in shades of grey with black polka dots. She accessorised the look with a pair of black sunglasses and carried a turquoise-coloured sling bag.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Chakrasana Will Make You Want To Try The Yoga Pose Too

Natasha Poonawalla wore an exquisite red Chanel overall in one of the pictures. She teamed it with a Louis Vuitton fur bucket hat which costs around INR 2 lakh as per the website and a Dior saddle bag.

In yet another picture from the holiday, Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla posed in front of a Chanel store. Natasha wore a blue-toned Chanel overalls with fur hoodie. She completed the look with a pair of beige-coloured boots and an exclusive Chanel ski lift bag that cost around INR 12 lakh. Kareena wore a white puffer jacket with a pair of black pants, a black waist belt, a pair of boots, and a black sling bag.

We haven't gotten over Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla's exquisite and stylish pictures from their holiday back in December. While Kareena wore a Moncler puffer jacket which cost around INR 1.8 lakh, Natasha picked a fur co-ord set from Lora Piana in a pastel colour palette. Kareena's look also included a pair of black flared pants, a pair of white-framed sunglasses, and a pair of boots. Natasha's beige winter set from Lora Piana's label and Christian Dior boots of around INR 1.2 lakh completed her winter style.

Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla indeed give fashionable bestie goals.

Also Read: In A World Full Of Nearly Perfect Eyeliners, Kareena Kapoor's Kajal Reigns Supreme