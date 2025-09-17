Cardi B Confirms She Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has revealed that she is set to become a mother again. The rapper shared the news during a pre-taped interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, which aired on Wednesday, September 17. The baby is due before she embarks on her tour in February.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," Cardi B said during the conversation, confirming months of speculation.

Cardi B On Feeling Empowered During Pregnancy

Cardi B spoke openly about the joy and strength she feels while preparing to welcome her fourth child. "I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," she said.

The rapper added that her bond with Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, has been a source of confidence and security. "He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong," Cardi B explained.

Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Diggs have been linked since October 2024, and made their first public appearance together in May 2025 at an NBA playoff game in New York. Speaking about their dynamic, Cardi told King, "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers... We just have to keep going it and that's just what we are."

She also revealed how he supported her during a difficult moment. Cardi B said, "Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack... And he was just like, 'Girl, you better get it together.'"

Cardi B On Keeping The News Private

The rapper admitted she deliberately chose to keep her pregnancy private until she was ready. "I just was like, 'Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding," she said. Cardi B added that she wanted to wait until she felt secure about her baby's health before sharing the news publicly.

At the time of the interview, Cardi confessed she hadn't yet told her parents. "I'm very scared of my parents!" she laughed, though she confirmed they already liked Diggs.

This will be Diggs' second child. He is father to eight-year-old Nova, born in 2016. Cardi B already shares three children with her estranged husband Offset, daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle, born in 2024. Offset also has three older children from previous relationships.