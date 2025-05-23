Cara Delevingne Makes Waves At Cannes 2025 In A Black Column Gown And Signature Emerald Jewels

It's Cara Delevingne's world and we are simply living in it. You just don't know when she's going to whip up a storm with her fashion game. Just a day after rocking a wet-grunge bob hairstyle at the ongoing 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival, the actress is back to her butter blonde tresses. She made heads turn on the red carpet for the premiere of La Venue De L'avenir (Colours Of Time).

Also Read: Cara Delevingne Is A Gothic Queen At Cannes 2025 In A Burgundy Gown And Grunge Hair

Cara Delevingne tapped into her elite-lady charm in a custom Ashi Studio corset gown. The strapless black column gown fit her like a glove. Cinched at the waist, the monochrome silhouette helped Cara to showcase her svelte frame. Ruffled details around the mid-section added a whimsical flair to the outfit. The body-grazing skirt cascaded into an ankle-grazing pool of fabric. Those sheer opera gloves in a similar black shade were no doubt the standout feature. Cara looked ready to dance the night away at a royal cocktail party in the designer ensemble.

The right accessories can elevate any look and Cara Delevingne surely knows how to ace it like an expert. She picked out a classic diamond choker encrusted with an emerald teardrop in the middle. Classy and delicate, the jewellery served as the perfect sparkling contrast to her sartorial pick of the day. A matching diamond-emerald finger-ring and a pair of tiny studs sealed her accessory outing.

For makeup, Cara Delevingne radiated pure old Hollywood glamour. She went with a matte base, enhancing her flawless complexion with some rosy blush on the cheeks. A little contour defined her features so well. Glossy, nude-tinted lipstick offered the right amount of shine. She kept her eye makeup minimal, opting for generous coats of mascara on her wispy lashes. No kohl, no eyeliner, just a clean, understated elegance for a natural beauty like Cara.

Photo Credit: AFP

For the final touch, Cara Delevingne styled her signature blonde hair into side-parted waves. Her luscious locks went past her shoulders, framing her face like a true work of art.

Cara Delevingne's red carpet avatars are a treat for fashion enthusiasts, indeed.

Also Read: Jaws Fell To The Floor With Cara Delevingne Arrived On The L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week Ramp In A Bright Trench Red Trench Coat