Cannes 2024: 28 Years Later, Naomi Campbell Still Looks As Incredible As She First Did In A Black Chanel Sequin Dress

Naomi Still Looks As Incredible In Her 1996 Chanel Dress At Cannes 2024

May is turning out to be the year's most fashionable month already. After New York's Met Gala and then Los Angeles' Gold Gala, it's the Cannes Film Festival 2024 that has every fashion enthusiast's attention. After Paola Turani and Urvashi Rautela's striking style red carpet a day ago, Naomi Campbell came in hot. The supermodel didn't just pick a designer look off the rack though; she did one better by digging into the archives and finding an ensemble that was first modelled by her 28 years ago.

(Also Read: Naomi Campbell Is Gilded In Gold, Complete With A Metallic Bouquet And Faux Hands At Paris Fashion Week)

Photo Credit: AFP

For her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Naomi Campbell wore a black Chanel gown that featured a sequin bodice and dual pearl-studded straps over the shoulders. It led to an A-line silhouette with a sheer sequin horizontal panelled design over it. Beneath, Naomi wore black solid coloured bottomwear with pointed pumps in the same shade. She left her natural curls gloriously loose with winged eyeliner and a radiant complexion for good measure.

Naomi shared on Instagram that this very dress belong to the Chanel Fall Winter collection of 1996. Designed by Karl Lagerfeld, she had modelled it many decades ago as well. Back then, she wore it with the flair of a fascinator on her head and slingback pumps while wearing her dark tresses in an updo hairstyle.

Even on the Cannes red carpet, Naomi Campbell doesn't forget to serve just like a supermodel.

(Also Read: Naomi Campbell's Lavender Ombre Saree Was Made For Dreamy Summer Weddings)