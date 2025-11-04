Can Dairy Cause Cancer? Experts Fact-Check Viral Claim

For years, dairy has sat comfortably in the middle of our daily diet routines, from that morning cup of milk chai to a bowl of yoghurt with lunch. But every now and then, social media sparks a fresh debate about what is safe to eat, and this time, dairy has taken centre stage.

A recent viral video has raised alarms by suggesting that everyday dairy could increase cancer risk, leaving many wondering whether they should rethink what goes on their plate.

The Viral Instagram Claim

The claim comes from Dr Sharmin Yaqin, an oncology and cancer-prevention specialist based in Dubai, who shared her views in an Instagram post recently. Her profile identifies her as an 'MD in oncology', which led many viewers to take her advice seriously.

In the clip, she says that dairy products made from cow, buffalo, or goat milk are inflammatory and that inflammation plays a major role in cancer development. She adds that this applies to everyone, not just those with medical conditions, and goes further to point out research linking regular dairy intake to prostate cancer.

According to her, paneer, processed cheese, curd, milk, and cream could all be problematic if consumed daily, and opting for anti-inflammatory alternatives may help reduce risk.

But do experts agree? We asked them.

What Are Experts Saying

However, cancer specialists and nutrition experts say the claim oversimplifies a complex area of research.

Dr Hitesh Singhavi, Consultant, Head and Neck Oncosurgery, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, notes that existing scientific data does not support a sweeping link between dairy and cancer.

While some studies suggest may be modestly associated with certain cancers, fermented dairy like yoghurt can be protective, and most research shows no significant effect on overall cancer risk.

Most healthy adults do not need to avoid dairy. Photo: Pexels

He adds that for most people, dairy is safe as part of a balanced diet unless they have lactose intolerance, a milk allergy, or a condition requiring reduced fat intake.

He also warns against the "Proteas phenomenon", where competitive scientific fields sometimes produce conflicting studies because researchers rush to publish dramatic results over neutral ones. He stresses that focusing on a single food creates unnecessary fear and distracts from the broader picture of diet, genetics, and lifestyle.

"In short, there is no reason to avoid dairy completely, but moderation and variety remain key," he adds.

Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Dr Archana Batra also agrees. She explains that the viral claim is a "significant oversimplification".

"Dairy does not cause systemic inflammation for most people", she says.

Dr Batra also adds that those who are lactose intolerant or have a dairy allergy may experience localised inflammation and digestive issues, but this is specific to individual intolerance, not universal.

She further notes that evidence linking dairy to cancer is mixed and largely context-dependent.

In short, according to her, most healthy adults do not need to avoid dairy. Instead, choosing low-fat or fermented options like plain yoghurt or kefir in moderation is a balanced approach.

Those with acne, eczema, IBS, or diagnosed intolerance may choose to limit dairy, but she emphasises that this should be personalised and ideally discussed with a doctor or dietitian.

Bottom Line For Your Plate

Dairy remains a nutrient-rich food group offering calcium, protein, and B vitamins, and most people can consume it as part of a balanced diet. The evidence around dairy and cancer is nuanced rather than conclusive, and experts suggest moderation, personal awareness, and professional guidance instead of fear-driven restriction.

If you are concerned about dairy and inflammation or have existing health conditions, consulting your physician or a qualified dietitian is the safest way to tailor your diet.