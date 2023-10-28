Karisma Kapoor Twins and Wins In White With Brother-In-Law Saif Ali Khan At The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Saif And Karisma are twinning in ethnic looks at the Jio MAMI

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the famous sister and brother-in-law duo have starred together in Bollywood movies in the past. While we have always loved their onscreen presence, we recently got a peek at their glamourous off-screen appearance too. Karisma is often seen in social media posts with her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan at family events, all fashionable poised and stylishly dressed. From wedding receptions to award functions to this opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, they have kept the glam bar rising high. What stood out about this public appearance? Karisma and Saif were twinning in white ethnic outfits and winning the hearts of the audience.

Saif Ali Khan was an ethnic dapper vision in a crisp white full-sleeved bandhgala kurta and a pair of white pajamas. His beige sleeveless jacket added to the royalty of the ethnic look. He wore a pair of brown loafers with the look. A neat beard, ample charm, and effortless style completed Saif's look for the night.

Karisma Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a black and white sheer saree from the designer label Abraham and Thakore. The festive drape had printed black geometric patterns on the base of white and shimmery sequined details at the borders. Karisma teamed it with a full-sleeved blouse with black polka dots. Tying her mane in a sleek braided bun, the actress wore nude glam makeup with winged eyeliner, a dash of kohl-well-defined contours, and a nude lip gloss. For accessories, she wore statement rings and a pair of delicate studs.

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have set a high bar for sibling-in-law goals and we're not surprised.

