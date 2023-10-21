Janhvi Kapoor's Chocolate Toned Bodycon Dress Was Made To Welcome Cosy Autumn Days

Janhvi Kapoor's Brown Bodycon Dress Was Made To Welcome Autumn Days

It's safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor adores a body-hugging silhouette. When she's on the red carpet, it's embellished with sequins and off of it, it's in monochrome shades. Whether with patterns, prints or dazzling accents, her fitted form is a mainstay throughout. Janhvi's latest appearance didn't deviate from the style. At the recent Bollywood Hungama's OTT India Fest 2023, the actress attended the event by skipping her usual sparkling repertoire and chose toasty autumn tones instead. On Instagram, she shared photos of herself wearing a chocolate coloured brown dress with a choker-style incut neckline. It fitted her form like a glove and revealed her hourglass figure. With a sprinkling of gold jewellery and a matching manicure, Janhvi wore her hair pinned in a updo hairstyle with a brown toned makeup look. In a ravishing silhouette that's in a toasty shade, Janhvi Kapoor is welcoming autumn most fabulously.

(Also Read: Monsoon Blooms Are In Season With Janhvi Kapoor's ₹1.30 Lakh Rachel Gilbert Sequin Floral Dress)

It seems like the cocoa toned shade is a favourite for the actress. In the past months of fall, Janhvi slipped into a brown leather mini dress that was seasonally-appropriate with a ruched bustier and a strap across the shoulder. She teamed it with strap heels and gold hoop earrings. With her long locks in curls, she completed it with bronze tones on her lids.

Even for a day spent in nature, Janhvi Kapoor chose to stay true to brown hues once again. Her athleisure look included a tank top and track pants with gave the monochrome outfit a sporty vibe. It's certainly a top choice for her colour palette, that's for sure.

Turns out that cocoa tones are a fall favourite for Janhvi Kapoor.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Sparkles Brighter In A Rs 4.26 Lakh Holographic Gown For Bawaal Premiere)