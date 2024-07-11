Blink But You Won't Miss Nayanthara's Captivating Gaze With Her Black Smokey Eyes

Nayanthara's black smokey eyes captivates anyone who looks at it

The eyes tell a million stories but when they're lined and worked together with the help of the smokey eye Gods, you get Nayanthara in her effortless bliss. Her love affair with the smokey eye look, characterised by a thick under-eye kajal and a dark, smudged shadow on her lids, is emblematic of her versatile style. This signature look of hers transitions seamlessly from the dazzling lights of the red carpet to casual days at home with her children like her in a recent black and white Instagram post. The Indian beauty gaze adorned with thick kohl and dark shadow is synonymous with our traditions that draw all attention to the eyes. In Nayanthara's case even in a black-and-white setting can't dim the beauty of her eye makeup. This classic technique creates a gradient effect that is both dramatic and enchanting especially when they're teamed with perfectly groomed brows.

Nayanthara's black and white series best highlight her makeup. Even in black attire, her gaze is hard to look away from. The monochrome photo series depicts Nayanthara in a confident stance minus the distraction of colours and fancy fanfare to take a closer look at her eye makeup look where the liner is neatly lined and the eyeshadow is blended to seamless perfection; just how Nayanthara likes it. The red carpet for this among many other reasons, is always delighted to have the star walk down it with elegance.

Nayanthara's charm and elegance reach new heights every time she's out and about with her signature makeup looks.

