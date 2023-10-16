Bipasha Basu, Kriti Kharbanda And Adah Sharma: 3 Showstopping Stars From The Final Day Of Lakme Fashion Week

Bipasha, Kriti And Adah, 3 Showstopping Stars From Final Day Of Lakme Fashion Week 2023

With a fabulous end to the week-long affair, Lakme Fashion Week saw a rocking final day with one celebrity after the other owning the runway. Indian designers showcased a profusion of reinvented classics and trendy silhouettes. More than a few shows offered us spectacular fashion moments. Among many standout moments was Bipasha Basu who looked beautiful as a showstopper for Bibhu Mohapatra. She looked graceful in a vibrant red silhouette that featured a floor-sweeping pattern. The embellished broaches added a bling factor to it. The cape added a beautiful flare to the overall look, and we took notes.

Another celebrity to rock the ramp on the last day at Lakme Fashion Week was Kriti Kharbanda who gave power dressing an ultimate glam spin. The look blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with the spirit of the modern era. The fabrics used in the collection are hand-woven tissues and brocades with the best hand embroidery, which preserves the essence of the collection Tatwamm. She looked beautiful as she paired a melange grey bralette with an embroidered blazer and loose-fit pants.

While we saw a concoction of Western and contemporary, Adah Sharma amped up the fashion quo in a bright yellow number from Sanjukta Dutta's new collection "Sapoon". In a beautiful yellow saree, Adah brought the best of traditional and contemporary in the look. The big floral applique on the shoulder was the only drama that her look needed.

Bipasha, Adah and Kriti brought their best fashion game to the ramp to end Lakme Fashion Week on a stylish note.