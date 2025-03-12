Bhutan's Gelephu Airport Design Features Timber Frames Of Traditionally Crafted Dragons

Airports are more than just travel hubs; they set the tone for the journey ahead. With grand interiors, luxury lounges, and high-end shopping outlets, a well-designed airport can make the travel experience even more exciting.

Bhutan's upcoming Gelephu International Airport is already making waves online with its stunning design. Located near the Indian border, this airport is expected to open in 2029 as part of the larger Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative, according to an Instagram post shared by The Tatva.

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the airport seamlessly blends sustainability, innovation and Bhutanese heritage. Its modular diagrid structure, made from locally sourced timber, highlights traditional Bhutanese wood carvings and dragon motifs representing Bhutan's past, present and future.

Key Features of Gelephu International Airport

1. Capacity: The airport is designed to handle up to 123 aircrafts per day and accommodate 1.3 million passengers annually by 2040.

2. Sustainable design: Sustainability is a core focus of the airport's architecture. The facility will be equipped with rooftop solar panels to generate renewable energy. Natural ventilation systems will reduce the need for artificial cooling, reinforcing Bhutan's status as a carbon-negative country.

3. Forest spine courtyard: One of the standout features of the airport is the Forest Spine Courtyard, which acts as a natural separator between domestic and international terminals. This courtyard is designed to enhance natural lighting and airflow.

4. Well-being spaces: The airport will also include dedicated areas for yoga and meditation. These spaces aim to provide a sense of relaxation and tranquillity for passengers before or after their journeys.

5. Future expansion ready: Covering an area of 68,000 square meters, the airport has been designed with a modular and scalable structure that allows for future expansions as air traffic grows. This ensures that the facility can adapt to increasing passenger demand over time.

Gelephu International Airport aims to be more than just a transit point as it will be a symbol of Bhutan's commitment to sustainability, innovation and cultural preservation.

