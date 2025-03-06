This Bengaluru Couple's Sustainable Mud House Has No Air-Conditioning And Runs On Solar Energy

Today, technology has revolutionised our homes, making them smarter and more convenient. Advanced amenities, contemporary designs and cutting-edge innovations have made our lifestyle easier. But what if we told you that a Bengaluru-based couple has embraced the rural way of living by residing in a mud house with zero electricity?

Yes, you read that right. The Better India recently posted a video on Instagram showcasing the extraordinary lives of Vani and Balaji. Despite the lack of modern-day facilities, the arrangements made with sustainable elements are enough to lead a comfortable life.

Photo Credit: Indiatimes

Tribal prints in white dominate the exterior walls and fences of the mud home. The rooms are spacious, boasting rustic decor and wooden furniture. Surprisingly, there are no air conditioners, and even fans are rarely needed during the hot summer months. The credit goes to the home's ingenious design. Equipped with large windows, angled walls and the strategic placement of sunroofs, the rooms stay naturally cool, ensuring ample ventilation and sunlight. This thoughtful architecture minimises energy consumption.

The doors and windows of the mud house are procured from old and demolished homes, a great initiative to promote waste reduction. Additionally, there are more than 11 solar panels installed on the roof. This enables the couple to “earn a neat income by selling extra electricity back to the grid.” According to Vani, the bricks are made on-site and are quite durable. “It is not just as good as cement bricks, it is better,” she assured.

Photo Credit: Indiatimes

The couple harvest rainwater and use it to recharge groundwater. It is a crucial practice, especially in a city like Bengaluru, which is prone to water shortages. But Vani and Balaji enjoy a year-round water supply, thanks to this self-sufficient system. There's also a mini organic farm in their backyard as well where they grow kitchen needs.

Speaking about their unique lifestyle, Vani said, “The basic principle is to stick to your needs only.” Now this is how you blend ancient wisdom with modern living.

