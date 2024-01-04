Bhumi Pednekar's 2024 Holiday Style Book Is Already Teeming With Chic Swimsuits And Shimmery Ensembles

Bhumi Pednekar's Year-End Holiday Style Book Is All About Chic Outfits

Not long ago, Bhumi Pednekar took off for a year-end holiday with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and a few friends. Like her red-carpet appearances, festive looks, and glamorous styles, the diva made effortless wardrobe choices on her vacation. The actress recently shared highlights from her trip through an Instagram reel, and we can stop to take notes on her travel style picks. Bhumi's holiday style book had everything from chic swimsuits to crochet dresses and shimmery ensembles. The diva wore an animal-printed cutout swimsuit and aced beach fashion to perfection. The strappy outfit featured a plunging neckline with a large midriff cutout pattern and tie-knot string details at the sides.

Also Read: Bhumi And Samiksha Pednekar's Boho Chic Style Defines Their Year-End Vacation

Bhumi Pednekar wore a crochet kaftan over a printed swimsuit as she clicked with Rakul Preet Singh looking equally chic in a blue and white floral mini dress.

On a boat ride, with the backdrop of the clear waters and gorgeous sky, Bhumi wore an all-black kaftan over her printed swimsuit and looked gorgeous.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Midnight Blue Off-Shoulder Gown Doubles Up The Fashion Quo This Party Season

Bhumi Pednekar's blue and white tie-dye two-piece swimsuit was an absolute favourite of ours. She teamed it with a crochet midi dress and wore a white button-down shirt with it. A layered necklace, dainty earrings, a pair of white sliders, and a sling bag were the add-ons to complete her beach look.

For a glamorous night by the pool, Bhumi Pednekar wore a stunning tow-piece co-ord set including a strappy bralette and a wrap-around skirt with neatly done pleats. She carried a sheer cape with shimmery sequins over the look.

Bhumi's shimmery silver co-ord set was another party wear outfit worth bookmarking. The outfit included a halter neck crop top and a bodycon midi skirt, both in shimmery silver sequins. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces and dangling earrings.

Bhumi Pednekar's style book was a perfect start to a fashionable year.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar In A Glitzy Gold Manish Malhotra Saree Doesn't Need To Do Much Else To Grab Our Attention