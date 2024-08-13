Bhumi Pednekar Lit Up Nights In Jaipur With A Festive Edge In A Co-Ord Set

Bhumi Lit Up Nights In Jaipur With A Festive Edge In A Co-Ord Set

Bhumi Pednekar's fashion state of mind straight up exudes hot girl energy. Trust her to reinstate the power of bling into everything that she adorns. Recently, she turned to yet another fabulous fusion look for a festive night in Jaipur. From the shelves of Itrh, the actress picked a stunning olive and gold-toned co-ord set. She paired a mirror-work bralette top with a edgy olive cape. She teamed up the look with a beautiful, flowy matching skirt that was perfect to complete her OOTD. She accessorised the look with gold jewellery to keep it on the traditional lines. She went for bronzed makeup and sleek hair to nail the beauty department too and well, we are taking notes.

For Bhumi Pednekar, chic fashion is all about choosing the right silhouette. Previously, she made all-black look oh-so-fabulous as she slipped into a stunning co-ord set that was all about the oomph. She picked a bandeau structured bralette to pair with a flowy figure-hugging skirt. Her dewy nude glam with open tresses were perfect to complete the look.

Bhumi Pednekar is not your regular fashion girl, and this is proof!