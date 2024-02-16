BFFs Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Dish Out Minimal Style In Casual Outfits

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's style statement often raises the fashion bar by many notches. While the world can't stop staring at their style streak, we are crushing hard on their friendship goals. It is often led by Disha and Mouni's twinning and winning game. We hoped to spot it yet again when Mouni and Disha decided to step out to celebrate Galentine's Day. Surprising, the fashionistas with their oh-so-casual picks seems to be on their agenda. For their date night, Mouni flaunted her clean girl aesthetics in a high-waist skirt. The tea-length number highlighted red and white chequered print. Mouni styled the look by tucking her oversized pristine white F.R.I.E.N.D.S. T-shirt in. A cross-body sling sealed the look for her. The actress left her middle parted silky tresses loosened. Disha Patani, on the other hand, carried a comfort forward style. She wore pink and white ombre sports shorts. She teamed it with a lavender-hued crop tank top that she layered atop a white strappy bralette. She picked a few slinky gold bracelets from the accessory aisle. The actress left her side parted tresses open.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Tornado Kick Is The Fittest Way To Beat Midweek Blues

We are still trying hard to get over Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's Bangkok trip. The actresses sent the fashionistas into a frenzy with their monochrome magic. The BFFs turned to classic black silhouettes to double up the fashion quo. Mouni slipped into a black halter-neck midi dress. With tie-up detailing behind her neck, the stunning piece flew down to form a flowy hem. Keeping it minimal, Mouni styled it with a pair of hoops and a crossbody bag. Disha kept the black theme intact with her strapless corset top. The lace number was paired with denim shorts. Giving a sporty spin to her look, Disha teamed it all with sports shoes.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani nailed the fashion game on their recent Doha trip. The two transformed into retro chic with their perfect summer dresses. Disha looked stunning in a slinky red number that featured strappy sleeves and a deep, and plunging square neckline. The fitted bodice flew down to form a thigh-high slit. Mouni picked a ravishing printed dress from the fashion label Dolce & Gabbana.

For us, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are one stylish-looking besties.