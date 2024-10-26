Best Festive Getaways To Plan This Diwali Weekend From Delhi-NCR

The festive season is upon us and as we gear up to embrace the festive fervour, why not make the most of the Diwali weekend? While festivities are all about indulging in those week long festive parties but nothing beats a chill getaway. Whether you are looking for a quick escapade or wish to immerse in luxury, it is just the right time to plan your festive getaway. From witnessing the beautiful beaches to having a view of Taj, we have got you covered with the best places that you could consider for your next vacation.

Best Places For A Festive Getaway

1. Aalia Villas, Anjuna, Goa

Amidst lush greenery and swaying palms, the place is designed to provide a serene escape. With traditional Goan charm and modern design, it is just the perfect picturesque destination for your festive vacation.

2. Raffles Udaipur

If you are looking indulge in extreme luxury, Raffles Udaipur is just the place for you. With a picturesque landscape and serenity, the place is perfect for a rejuvenating vacation. The allure of the place extends beyond luxury and is a haven for wellness lovers as well. With unmatched art, luxury and heritage, the destination is perfect for your festive getaway.

3. Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra

Amid Agra's storied streets and the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, this destination is a quick getaway from Delhi. From the varied dine out options to the prime location, the place has multiple things to offer. If you wish to take a 2.5 drive for a getaway, this could just be an ideal plan.

4. The Naini Retreat, Nainital

Perched on Nainital's verdant hills, The Naini Retreat combines timeless elegance with modern luxury. With its opulence and contemporary aesthetics, it indeed is a great place to relax, away from the hustle bustle of the city.

5. Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru

To experience modern aesthetic with the best of luxury, head straight to Bengaluru. Located close to the airport, the destination is perfect to get away for some relaxing time and the weather in Bengaluru just makes it worth it.

6. The Kumaon, Uttarakhand

To immerse yourself in utmost serenity, The Kumaon is just the place for you. Surrounded by undulating hills, the retreat is situated in the heart of the Himalaya. It is nestled on a ridge in the shadow of the sacred Nanda Devi Range.

7. The Claridges Nabha Residence

If you're seeking a peaceful Diwali this season, Mussoorie is just the right place to unwind. It is. luxurious retreat where you can experience the tranquil beauty of Mussoorie's landscape.

8. Fairmont Jaipur

This is another one that needs to be on your getaway list. Celebrate Diwali in Grandeur as you indulge in rich heritage in Jaipur. If you are seeking rejuvenation and tranquility, unwind yourself at this spectacular destination.

9. ITC Mughal, Agra

Celebrate Diwali with a luxurious staycation as you head to the city of Taj. It is just the perfect festive escape that you need this season. From the royal spa offering therapies based on its ancient traditions to an expansive dining experience, the place has a lot to offer.

