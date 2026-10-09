Ben Affleck Reveals The Week-On, Week-Off Custody Arrangement He Shares With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have called it quits on their marriage, but the two share an impressive co-parenting routine. During a recent interview, Ben shared details about their joint custody arrangement.

While promoting his upcoming film Animals, Ben told Variety that his current life is relatively low-key. “You know, I have nothing salacious or all that interesting in my life. I work hard, and then I go home and pick up the kids from school,” he shared.

Explaining how he and Jennifer share custody of their children, Ben continued, “We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me. They're with me for a week, then with their mom for a week. They have a great thing with their mom, for whom I'm also really, really grateful. I know things will come up that are hard, and I don't want to jinx that, but this time in my life as a human being is really wonderful.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three children, including 20-year-old Violet, 17-year-old Seraphina, and their 14-year-old son Samuel. In 2024, Seraphina came out as trans and announced their new name, Fin Affleck, at a memorial service for Jennifer's father.

Despite divorcing, both Ben and Jennifer have maintained an amicable relationship and continued to spend time together for family occasions and important milestones involving their children. “I'm divorced, I have shared custody, and I don't want to miss these years,” Ben shared, adding, “My kids are here, and their life is flying by. I don't want to have to be in Shreveport or New Mexico in order to work.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner first met while filming Pearl Harbour in 2000. Later, the duo reconnected while working together on Daredevil in 2003. They got married in 2005 and separated in 2015 before finalising their divorce.

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