Malavika Mohanan Looked 'Old World Ethereal And Beautiful' In This Golden Lehenga

Malavika Mohanan glistened and how in a golden lehenga

The world of fashion is no stranger to spectacular displays of artistry and glamour, but now and then, there comes a time when it truly takes your breath away. At the grand finale of Times Fashion Week in Ahmedabad, actress Malavika Mohanan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Yudhra, did just that as she graced the ramp in an ethereal golden lehenga designed by the immensely talented Amrin Khan. The combination of age-old craftsmanship and modern elegance transformed her appearance into something straight out of a royal painting. The lehenga's intricate zardozi work, enhanced by hand-embroidered motifs, made it not just a garment but a piece of art. The magic of the ensemble was only heightened by the choice of accessories, which completed Malavika's regal transformation. Paired with her lehenga was an exquisite set of Polki and emerald jewellery, the ideal finishing touch to an already breathtaking outfit. The regality continued with hair and makeup to complement her look. Minimal mauve makeup with long wavy locks transported to a different era.

The festive vibes remain wherever Malavika Mohanan goes. Even at the beach on Onam, Malavika Mohanan brings out the best of ethnic fashion in a red brocade lehenga. Not a kasavu saree but a red brocade lehenga because this fashionista knows no bounds when it comes to reinventing fashion rules.

It may be the red effect of Thangalaan rubbed off on Malavika Mohanan or simply her flair to make this hue pop in anything she wears, but she in a red saree is kind of unmatched. The grace, the energy, the style - par excellence when Malavika Mohanan wears a red saree for or not for a movie promotion, that's for sure.

Malavika Mohanan's ethnic elegance comes in everything she wears.

