Ayushmann Khurrana's Embroidered Anamika Khanna Blazer And Black Suit Is A Modern Ethnic Classic

Ayushmann Khurrana looking dapper for Time 100 Impact Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana's phenomenal performances have always earned him a huge fan following and he was recently seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Besides being one of the country's prime talents, yet another aspect that has gotten the attention of his fans is Ayushmann's impeccable fashion. The actor has stellar style and adds his personal touch to any outfit he wears. For the Time 100 Impact Awards, the actor looked absolutely exquisite in an embroidered pantsuit from Anamika Khanna's menswear collection. The three-piece outfit included a crisp black blazer with pastel embroidery over the shoulders. He wore a full-sleeved shirt in black under the jacket. It too had similar threadwork and embroidery. He matched the look with a pair of black trousers and black shoes. Ayushmann's charm and style were the only add-ons he needed.

For the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Ayushmann chose printed ethnic wear. His three-piece ethnic wear included a full-sleeved kurta, a bandhgala jacket, and a pair of loose-fit pants below. The kurta and the jacket had fine threadwork in gold on the bronze base while the salwar was in a metallic bronze palette.

Ayushmann Khurrana loves experimenting with his wardrobe. For an award ceremony, the actor wore an all-red pantsuit which was a daring move to make. He teamed a red blazer with a pair of red pants and picked a printed shirt beneath. For accessories, he opted for a pair of black sunglasses.

We are looking forward to seeing Ayushmann Khurrana's wardrobe experiments.

