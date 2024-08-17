Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Level Up The Twinning Game In Chic All-Black Looks

Ram Charan And Upasana Level Up The Twinning Game In Chic All-Black Looks

Love and style were indeed in air for couple Ram Charan and Upasana as they yet again dished out chic power couple goals. From their appearance at the Oscars to being the most stylish wedding guests, the duo has always managed to impress with their well-co-ordinated style. Recently, at the 15th Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, the couple yet again made heads turn with their stylish affair. After being honoured with the title of Brand Ambassador of Art and Culture, the actor made sure to dish some style goals with his wife. The couple was seen truly twinning and winning in matchy-matchy black outfits. Ram Charan kept up the dapper style in place in a striking black suit that consisted of a black shirt, blazer and matching pants. Upasana complemented him in a monochrome black dress that came with a high neckline and full sleeves. Her minimal beauty game was too good to be missed with open tresses and rose-tinted glam.

Ram Charan and wife Upasana have often delivered ethereal couple style goals. Whether they are attending an event or celebrating an occasion, their fashion choices have always been on point. Previously, the duo delivered a stylish dose of ethnic fashion in ethereal fits. Ram Charan slipped into a crisp white shirt and pants to keep it elegant. Upasana complemented his look in an aqua blue ethnic suit set that came with beautiful white embroidered pattern all over it.

Ram Charan and Upasana are taking the bar high for couple fashion