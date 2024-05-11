Disha Patani In This Bedazzled Strapless Mini Dress Shows Us Why She's The Queen Of All Hearts

Disha Patani In A Bedazzled Mini Shows Us Why She's The Queen Of Hearts

When we say that Disha Patani is the queen of hearts, we mean that in sincerity. The Bollywood star is as versatile as they come. She satiates the travel enthusiast within her by jetting off with her pals to exciting locales ever so often; Thailand being her latest destination. She crushes exercise goals with her boxing workouts and dance sessions. Along with it all, she's also the kind of fashionista who never shies away from making a style statement. For a basketball event last night, Disha chose an outfit that added a dash of glam to the courtside.

The actress was spotted in a black strapless mini dress which was embellished with two bead work detailed heart motifs across her chest. That was it; that was the outfit. It was minimalistic glam at its very best with pops of colour and cheeky placement over the front but that was enough to do the talking. Because this is Disha, after all; we'd be talking about her style regardless of what she turns up in. A simplistic set of earrings and bracelets were all else that she needed.

With the outfit, her beauty pairings were straight from the coquette trend. Her long brown tresses were styled in waves and worn in a half-down hairstyle with a parted fringe and black bow pinned behind. She wore it with winged eyeliner, a radiant complexion with hints of colour over the cheeks and a glossy lip to complete it.

Disha Patani does it again and turned the courtside into her own personal runway.

