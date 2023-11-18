At Elle List 2023 Event, Disha Patani's Daring White Cutout Gown Was Made To Drop Jaws On The Floor

Disha Patani's Daring Cutout Gown Was Made To Drop Jaws On The Floor

Disha Patani is that girl. She looks phenomenal in anything she wears and is aware of that fact too. Whether she's travelling from the airport in a crop top and cargos or heading to a festive party in ethnic finery, this stunner can turn heads in her direction, no matter where in the room they are located. So when Disha attended the Elle List 2023 event in Mumbai last night, it wasn't without its share of fangirling. The actress went for an entirely white look with touches of sparkle. Disha wore a white narrow strap gown with a plunging neckline that dipped further into a V-neck. Large vertical cutouts encompassed both sides of the gown until low on the waist with a white belted detail over it. The gown ended at the ankle but its additional features included a thigh-high slit detail and flowing train at the back.

(Also Read: Disha Patani's Black LBD Finds Perfect Company In A Rs 2.7 Lakh Versace Handbag)

Disha Patani in the city

Diamonds are a girl's best friend and Disha's jewellery choices agreed with that statement last night. She wore chunky stud earrings and a stunning multi-tiered drop patterned white stone necklace with only a few minimal rings and bracelets, which didn't take the shine away from the neckpiece.

Disha Patani in the city

Miss Patani slickly pulled her hair back into an updo with a curled section loose in front. Her makeup game; strong as ever, showcased radiantly glossy skin with frosty eye makeup, dark brows and a gleaming lip to tie it all together.

Disha Patani does it once again and this time, it's in red carpet style.

(Also Read: Disha Patani's Cool Casual Shorts And Tee Make The Season Seem Cooler Than It Is)