Sobhita Dhulipala In A <i>Saree</i> And Naga Chaitanya In A <i>Bandhgala</i> Were In Festive Sync

Ever since Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their relationship public, we have been hooked to their couple appearances and of course, the spectacular style that they bring along. Their penchant towards ethereal, statement-making silhouettes often makes heads turn. Recently, the couple was spotted at ANR National Awards Event and we could not miss witnessing their impeccable fashion choices. Sobhita Dhulipala slipped into a beautiful dual-toned green saree that radiated sheer elegance. She paired it up with a lemon yellow embroidered blouse that simply elevated her look. The delicate silver embroidered pattern on the saree redefines festive style. Her signature nude glam with winged eyeliner and glossy lips perfectly completed her look. Naga Chaitanya's striking look in a blue bandhgala perfectly contrasted with his fiance's style.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's ethereal ethnic style has always managed to serve a fashion moment and their true and tested fashion is worth taking notes from. Previously, the couple shared an array of pictures from their engagement and indeed, it exuded solid style energy. The couple went for co-ordinated pastel traditional looks. The actress looked radiant in a beautiful pastel peach Manish Malhotra saree that came with elegant embroidered details along the border of the drape. Teamed up with a matching blouse, Sobhita's dewy look was complete with a beautiful braid and minimal makeup.

