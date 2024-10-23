Sobhita Dhulipala's Blue Silk <i>Saree</i> For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party Adds A Pop Of Colourful Festive Magic

Sobhita Dhulipala is a true blue fashionista. The actress has often served looks that never fail to meet our fashion expectations. Sobhita made an appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Tuesday. The star wore a blue silk tissue saree for the occasion. The drape also came with multiple tones of different colours and a broad border featuring intricate detailing. She teamed her saree with a simple blue sleeveless blouse that had a square neckline and a dori attached to a beaded latkan, tightening her back. The actress opted for a stack of golden bangles and stud earrings for accessories. She was seen even flaunting her huge diamond engagement ring. The actress accentuated her look with a bronzed foundation base, a touch of an ample amount of blush, glossy pink lips, glittery peachy eyeshadow on her kohl-rimmed eyes and a bindi. Her hairstylist complemented her OOTN with side-parted open tresses and a bit of curls at the bottom.

Previously, Sobhita Dhulipala looked like a soothing dream in a couple of photos from one of her beachside photoshoots. For the day, she was seen wearing a cream-hued soft chiffon saree with a white Benarasi blouse. It featured golden motifs alongside a full cover back, a deep V neckline in the front and glass sleeves. For accessories, she opted for some Kundan jewellery. Her makeup included a matte foundation base with nude lips, monochromatic eyes, thin strokes of eyeliner and a small bindi. Middle-parted open tresses adorned with a gajra at the back finished off her look for the day.

Before that, Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in a safari-printed saree for a launch event in Hyderabad. She paired it with a black sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with a statement gold neckpiece featuring chains adorned with uncut precious gemstones. Big golden hoops added a festive factor. She chose a matte base with blushed and contoured cheeks, muted smokey eyes and brown-tinted lips for makeup. A low-style bun sealed the deal for her classic avatar.

Sobhita Dhulipala is forever festive-ready.

