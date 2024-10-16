26 Years Of <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hain</i>: Kajol's Way Back Wednesday Photo Features Anjali's Iconic Short Bob Hairstyle

Whenever we think of iconic beauty looks, one of the most popular ones that crosses our mind is Kajol's from Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. The film not only gave us one of the finest pairs of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan; but it also served some major beauty goals. Recently, Kajol took a trip down memory lane to celebrate 26 years of the film's release. She shared a series of nostalgic throwback pictures from the film, sparking a wave of emotions and memories. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Still feeling the same...even tho I seem to have grown up 26 years later!” While fans talked about her character Anjali, what grabbed our attention was her ever-famous hairstyle.

In the first, we can see Kajol dolled up as Anjali's character with her hair styled in a short bob look. She paired her hairstyle by topping it with a pair of black sunglasses that worked as a hair accessory. She completed her look as she wore a red and white jacket and paired it with blue denims.

In another look, Kajol was seen in a basic yellow t-shirt that she paired with beige dungarees. She accessorised her iconic short hair look with a yellow headband. The last two pictures showcased Kajol styling her hairstyle with a basic black headband that gave her outfit an even more sporty look.

It has been over two decades since but Kajol's hairstyle and her tomboy outfits from the film are still considered one of the most memorable looks. Not only this, but people still love to recreate and restyle the look till today.

