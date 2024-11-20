As Always, The Focal Point Of Disha Patani's Latest Mirror Selfie Is Her Casual Bralette And Jeans

The setting of Disha Patani's latest mirror selfie was sleek and modern as seen from her recent travels to Dubai from her Instagram story. While the sleek mirror setting was the backdrop of the mirror selfie, her casual off-duty style was its main focal point. Disha opted for an ivory bralette and briefs' set by Calvin Klein, a brand she often champions, layered with a pair of relaxed-fit jeans. It was the perfect balance of laidback and rugged with the casual pairing. The sophistication that Disha Patani brings to her bold outfits is a skill she has aced over the years. Her accessories were as laidback as her outfit. Just a crucifix pendant to go with her outfit and nothing at all. Keeping the makeup minimal, Disha chose a dewy base with glossy lips, and slightly tousled hair, which gave her an effortlessly natural vibe.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani

Only Disha Patani can make a Calvin Klein bralette work the double shift from lingerie to a top to be worn with her jeans as seen many times in the past as well. Earlier this month, Disha Patani was seen wearing a neutral-toned Calvin Klein bralette set with matching briefs worn with jeans. The set was from the brand's 2023 collection carrying the signature logo monogram elastic band on the bralette's straps and briefs synonymous with their sophisticated minimalism. If the winter months look cool already, Disha Patani's latest post will surely attempt to add a little extra warmth to your day.

The trend of wearing lingerie as outerwear may not be a new one but one can say for certain it is the one Disha Patani often relies on to make her mirror selfies look even better.

