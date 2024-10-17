Anna Kendrick On The Decision To Not Have Kids: "I'm The Childless Cat Lady"

While there are joys of bringing up a baby and embracing motherhood, being a mother is a personal choice. Given the societal standards, Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick has quite a reputation for her honest and open opinions on motherhood. After mentioning "Motherhood isn't for me." in her 2016 bestselling memoir Scrappy Little Nobody, the actress once again opened up about the same in her latest interview with Flow Space. After her directorial debut, it was her candid opinions that grabbed all our attention. She recently shared, "I was thinking recently about a phrase I've heard men say about their desire to have children in the future, and it occurred to me: I don't think I've ever heard a woman say that. And the thing they'll say is, 'Yeah, maybe one day - a couple of kids running around.'"

She continues, "I don't think I've ever heard a woman say that! Because it paints a certain visual, yes? That you come home at the end of your workday, and you put down your proverbial briefcase, and you're making yourself a cocktail, and a woman in a Laura Ashley dress is out in the yard, and there's a couple of kids - in white! - running around."

While she wishes to indulge in such conversations, she tries to refrain from being a part of them. "I don't know, there's something about that phrase that really starts to rub me the wrong way. It's like when I hear husbands say they want to 'help out' with the kids. And it's two working parents!"

"And I always want to kind of say something, and then I'm just like, 'Well, I'm the childless cat lady," she further says. This is not the first time, she has shared her thoughts on kids. Earlier this year, Anna told The Guardian, "I don't ever think about having kids, so I guess I spend just as little time thinking about weaponizing that."

She also shared that after getting a pet cat, she thought to herself, "Why would anyone trust me with a kid?"

