Tripti Dimri Goes Bohemian Chic On The Runway In A Vibrant Ruffled Gown At AJIO Luxe Weekend

Tripti Dimri Goes Bohemian Chic On The Runway In A Vibrant Ruffled Gown

We may only be weeks into the New Year but going by its beginnings, we can already tell that it's set to be a fashionable year to come. From the Golden Globes to Milan Fashion Week, celebrity style across the world has begun 2024 on a very chic note. Tripti Dimri chose to contribute to the sartorial quotient when she walked the runway last night. The actress played showstopper at the Ajio Luxe Weekend, which took place in Mumbai. For her time under the style spotlight, Tripti wore a vibrant yellow hued gown which featured a single shoulder detail, high slit and cutouts over the body. It also came with ruffled hemlines and a flowing train behind. Definitely a casual chic choice, it's refreshing to see elevated easy style worn on the ramp.

Tripti's accessories were perfectly in sync with the bohemian vibe of the outfit. Silver gladiator heels were tied around her ankles while she skipped all jewellery except for a silver finger ring. Miss Dimri's dark toned locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders. Going for a beach-ready feel, her makeup showcased a bronzy glow with pink blush framing her cheeks. Her dark smokey eye makeup was accompanied by filled-in brows and Tripti's beauty choices were complete with a glossy neutral pink lip.

The actress recently starred in Animal, which was a box office hit and ever since then, she has been the toast of the town. As seen on the catwalk, it seems like Tripti has got a handle around this whole fashion thing too.

