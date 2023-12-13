Tripti Dimri's Bejewelled Strapless Shantanu & Nikhil Gown Is The Sparkle The Party Season Needs

After capturing hearts with her incredible cinematic performances in Qala, Bulbbul and most recently, Animal, Tripti Dimri is embracing her off-screen fashion aesthetic with utmost elegance. With extreme notches of flamboyance and subtle glitz, trust Tripti to serve the fashion world a noteworthy sartorial moment. Her fits are a lesson in sophistication and this time she is making us do a double take in a beautiful Shantanu & Nikhil gown. A beautiful amalgamation of elegance and modernity, the gown from the Celeste collection radiated pure magic. She beautifully embodied the essence of the party season as she dished out some inspiration in a stunning strapless gown. The plunging sweetheart neckline beautifully complemented the body-grazing fit of the number. Doused in embroidered embellishment, her gorgeous ivory pick came with a flattering flowy pattern that just looked flawless. Her style was complemented with the right minimal elements. She paired a sleek diamond necklace to complete her look and her minimal dewy glam and bun ticked off all the boxes in the beauty department.

Previously, the actress turned muse for couturier Gaurav Gupta when she portrayed a modern-day bride. She looked beautiful in an ivory number that was doused in embellishments. Her lehenga came with a scalloped blouse paired with a beautifully structured lehenga skirt. What really added an extra edge to the look was the floor-length cape. The crystal and pearl embroidered details were perfect to make it an appealing look.

Tripti Dimri is serving looks, one after the other.