Tripti Dimri Looks Dreamy As Ever In A Beautiful Pearl White Gaurav Gupta Lehenga

Tripti Looks Dreamy As Ever In A Pearl-White Gaurav Gupta Lehenga

After serving with her impeccable performance in Animal, this actress and her fashion-forward choices are once again making an impact. Tripti Dimri's fashion sensibilities are ready for the world to witness. The actress has mastered the art of magically elevating any silhouette that she adorns. From her on-screen style to her off-screen form-fitting silhouettes, the fashion enthusiast has been grabbing all the attention. Recently, she gave us a sneak peek of her incredible style as she posed in a beautiful Gaurav Gupta creation. The designer's signature structured silhouette looks stunning in a pearl-white hue. For The Bride Side Season 2, Tripti adorned an ivory lehenga that was elevated with fine crystals and pearl details. The beautiful embellished blouse and a sculpted cape notched up the look in no time. To enhance the style, Tripti went all out with her makeup choices. A deep maroon lip shade with a full face of glam perfectly added an extra element.

Tripti Dimri's enviable sense of style has been etched with the right feminine elements. Previously for Diwali, the actress gave her nod of approval to beautiful print patterns. She donned a simple yet elegant anarkali suit that was paired with churidar bottoms. The layered style of the kurta added a flair to her overall style. She added a pair of statement traditional earrings and kept it minimal with her makeup choices.

Tripti Dimri doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon with her trendy fashion game.