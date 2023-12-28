Ananya Panday's Red Revenge Saree From Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Can Kiss The Haters Goodbye

Ananya Panday's revenge saree can't get anymore fierce

Everyone knows about the iconic revenge dress, coined after the off-shoulder black dress worn by Princess Diana. Although nobody would ever dare to trump the revenge dress, modern-age pop culture has given many versions for inspiration. Apart from Ananya Panday's impressive performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, fashionistas have taken a personal liking to her slinky red saree from Rhea Pillai Rastogi that many on the internet have rightfully coined the revenge saree. Suppose monochrome means wearing a red hot saree, Ananya Panday's beaded blouse added just the perfect festive touch. She further wore the saree with extravagantly large ethnic earrings that balanced the traditional with the contemporary elements of her outfit. She styled her outfit with minimal makeup with a focus on the eyes and a red lip because what's a red festive outfit without one and a sleek swept low bun hairstyle?

Ananya Panday in a BTS shot from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday's saree from the film may have been a totally different take on the revenge outfit but from all the red saree looks she has been serving in the recent past, we should have seen this coming. At the recently held Umang 2023, her choice of the night was a deep red Ritika Mirchandani saree that spoke volumes and she didn't even need a jewel as an accessory to go with it.

Red is a festive colour, especially in Ananya Panday's wardrobe. Her red and gold saree from Arpita Mehta, worn at the Ambani residence during Diwali festivities, is no surprise as a festive party starter well established from the very first look.

Ananya Panday's red sarees serve a different purpose for every occasion.

