Ananya Panday's Red Glitter Saree Gives Off Christmas Vibes Like No Other

Ananya Panday's style statement is all things elegant—especially her taste in the ethnic picks. Be it the graceful chikankari at a wedding or her pretty pastels on the red carpet, Ananya truly spreads a charm every time she drapes herself in six yards. We felt an equal amount of magic when she graced Umang 2023. The actress, who is awaiting the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, picked a red shimmery saree. Ananya wore a heavy-duty saree with an overall sequin work. She teamed it with an equally heavy strappy blouse, featuring a plunging V-neckline. Ananya styled the saree with a cascading pallu that formed a train. She sealed it all together with a minimal dewy glam. But a bright saree like this needs bold lips, and Ananya followed that route. She tied her hair in a middle-parted sleek bun. Ditching the accessories made her side with a minimal look.

Ananya Panday wore a mellow red saree by clothing label Dohr India. The elegant six yards featured intricate floral designs in pink accents. The slinky red-sequin borders elevated the chic number. The actress teamed it with a similar-patterned strappy blouse. It came with a sweetheart neckline. Pearl-encrusted studs and statement rings were a testament to her minimal accessories. Her minimal glam included rosy cheeks, pink glossy lips, a fusion of eyeliner-kohl, and fluttery lashes. A muddle parted messy updo was the final touch for Ananya's OOTD.

Turning muse to designer Arpita Mehta, Ananya Panday draped herself in a shimmery blush pink saree. The pastel-hued number got its sparkle from the exquisite sequin embellishments and mirror work running all over the six-yard fabric. The actress paired the drape with a matching strapless sequined blouse. A pair of stone-encrusted earrings and bangles suited the aesthetics perfectly. But this time her glam game made a special place in our hearts. She carried blush-toned cheeks on a dewy base, glossy pink lips, and muted smokey eyes sculpted her face brilliantly. Ananya's wavy tresses were left open in all its glory.

Ananya Panday has a distinct taste in sarees and her style statement proves it brilliantly.

