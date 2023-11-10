Ananya Panday's Pastel Sharara Set For Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Party Takes Festive Glam To A New Level

Ananya's Pastel Sharara Set Takes Festive Fashion Glam To A New Level

Diwali Parties and festive fashion have been under the spotlight for the past few weeks with Bollywood celebrities who are acing elaborate ethnic choices this year. So was the case with Ananya Panday who looked absolutely exquisite in an embellished sharara set for Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party. The actress walked in a peach-coloured outfit that redefined glitter, glitz, and glamour. The outfit included an embellished bralette featuring a plunging neckline and teamed it with a sharara bottom. The outfit showcased delicate threadwork and intricate embellishments. Ananya wore a full-sleeved long cape in the same pastel colour palette to go with the look. The diva accentuated the look with a delicately-studded necklace and a pair of stud earrings. For makeup, she kept the minimal glam on with a rosy pink cheek tint, a dash of kohl and shimmer, and a blush pink lip colour.

Aditya Roy Kapoor was also seen arriving at the party after being the point of discussion on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. He took the dress code very seriously as he arrived in a dapper ethnic look. He opted for a maroon full-sleeved kurta with delicate threadwork and a pair of black pants to go with it. She wore black shoes to complement the attire.

Ananya Panday's ethnic dressing this festive season has been envy-worthy undoubtedly. The actress donned a sunshine yellow lehenga set for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party and looked exceptional. The yellow lehenga set featured white embroidery and lace work and exuded charm. She teamed it with a strappy blouse in the same colour combination. Her look was completed with a yellow sheer dupatta. For accessories, the star wore a statement-making emerald-studded necklace, a maang tikka and a bralacet. Her tresses were left loose in a sleek manner as she opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes, a little shimmer and rosy blush with a pink lip colour.

Ananya Panday's festive fashion scores a full 10 on our style board.

