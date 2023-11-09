Besides Piping Hot Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday's Bronze Makeup Also Upped The Heat

Besides Piping Hot Koffee, Sara And Ananya's Bronze Makeup Upped The Heat

This week onKoffee With Karan, Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday share the graffiti-patterned couch. Episode 3 featured the film industry contemporaries dish about everything from public validation to shared romances. But that wasn't the only source of heat in the room. Both, Sara and Ananya chose monochrome outfits to share space on the coveted sofa but it was their makeup looks that really stood out.

Sara Ali Khan worked dark-rimmed eyes in a copper coloured smoked-out style. Her dark brows and contoured cheeks accompanied the look and came together with a mauve toned lip. Sporting the hottest hairstyle of the season, Miss Ali Khan's shoulder-grazing locks were styled in waves and parted down the centre. She wore a red strapless dress and pink frill detail with pointed pumps for the appearance.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Ananya Panday also went the monotone route in a black corset gown with a slit and sheer panels. Her face was radiant as ever with bronze toned makeup and maybe her recent Maldives vacation added to it too. Ananya's metallic lids and short brows were paired with sunkissed cheeks and a glossy coral coloured lip. Her tresses, like Sara's, were also centre-parted and styled in waves.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Besides just their phenomenal makeup, it was their truth bombs that raised the temperature on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. Sara and Ananya spoke tongue-in-cheek about their current relationships and past flings as well as about their careers in the movie industry and relevancy in the changing face of it.

This season, the Koffee With Karan couch is where beauty and fashion trends seem to be set.

