"Beauty Is Pain", Says Ananya Panday As She Dunks Her Face In Ice Water

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ananya Panday shared her ice dunking skincare routine on Instagram Stories. She briefly submerges her face in ice-cold water to refresh and stimulate skin. Ice dunking helps reduce puffiness and minimise the appearance of pores.

It's no secret that Ananya Panday's skincare routine is spot-on. She might be blessed with clear skin, but the 26-year-old does not take it for granted.

The Kesari Chapter 2 actress often shares tips and tricks to keep her skin healthy and glowing. This time around, Ananya has dropped another viral beauty trend - the ice dunking (submerging one's face in ice water) - on her Instagram Stories.

Ananya Panday does ice dunk for skin. Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday appears to mentally prepare herself before dunking her face in the ice-cold water. She smiles nervously but executes the feat like a braveheart. The Call Me Bae star keeps the session brief for the first time. After staying in the position for barely a few seconds, she lifts her face, scrunching her nose as the icy water hits her.

For the second time, Ananya Panday plunges again but with a little more confidence. She keeps her face submerged for a little extra time before emerging from the icy cold torment. After that, Ananya gently dabs off the water with a towel - her eyes watery and cheeks flushed. “Beauty is pain,” read her side note.

Ice dunking comes with a myraid of beauty benefits. It helps you get rid of puffiness, get rid of pores, promote blood circulation, and relieve stress. It will also leave you feeling refreshed and increase alertness.