'The First Time I Ever Played With Makeup Was On My Nani's Face,' Ananya Panday On Her Starlit Beauty Journey

Ananya Panday: "The First Time I Ever Played With Makeup Was On My Nani'"

Ananya Panday's sass, quirkiness, and beauty have grabbed eyeballs ever since the actress made her debut in Student Of The Year 2. Top-notch fashion choices at red-carpet events, award ceremonies, Bollywood parties, and movie promotions have made the diva a style icon for the youth. Adding to it, the actress just made it to the cover of Elle magazine. In the interview, Ananya speaks about her beauty journey up until this point. Sharing her experiences with makeup, the actress says, “The first time I ever played with make-up was on my nani's face.” Ananya spoke about how, along with her sister, drew a line over their grandmother's face dividing it into two halves and decorated each side with their style of makeup. Ananya also mentioned that she has a memory of her mother wearing turquoise kajal and that subconsciously takes her toward pink and blue shades.

Also Read: How Do You Look Away From Ananya Panday In A Blush Pink Strapless Saree? Exactly, You Can't

The array of her wardrobe choices for the cover shoot was the perfect blend of vibrant trends and chic silhouettes.In her first look, Ananya Panday sported a bold look in a red-coloured full-sleeved crew-neck jersey top with sheer detailing and a red bralette beneath as she teamed it with a low-waist washed habotai midi pencil skirt with cutout patterns. Her outfit was from the designer label Gucci. A dash of kohl in the eyes, with red cheek tint and a coral-toned lip gloss gave Ananya the perfect dewy look for the winter.

Keeping her style sporty and casual, Ananya wore a pinstriped black and white jumper from Maison Valentino as she struck another pose for the shoot. Her rosy makeup and glossy pink lips were the perfect additions to her casual style. Talking about the casual style she also confessed, “I simply cannot do all these put-together airport looks,” We believe Ananya likes to keep her airport fashion and beauty to subtle and minimal.

Ananya Panday's embroidered midi dress from Louis Vuitton was exceptionally chic no doubt. The sleeveless outfit featured pastel cutout patterns with delicate embellishments and was paired with her rosy makeup. Messy loose tresses, kohl-laden eyes, glassy makeup with pink blush and matching lip gloss defined Ananya's look.

Also Read: Ananya Panday's Pastel Sharara Set For Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Party Takes Festive Glam To A New Level

“I still believe I've had it easier because I had a childhood without phones. Things are tougher for teenagers these days as it can be easy to seek validation from social media,” the actress mentions. Ananya wore a crisp white full-sleeved button-down shirt rolled up with a vibrant coloured graphic printed midi skirt, both from Louis Vuitton was a casually chic way of trendy dressing. Kohl-rimmed eyes, with structured contours and a brownish lip tint was all that she needed to keep her exquisite look.

Ananya Panday's winter wardrobe included a gorgeous co-ord set from clothing label Tory Burch. Her full-sleeved bubble stripe cardigan in red and blue with a matching bubble stripe skirt was the typical winter must-have. But what actually grabbed our attention was the makeup that the diva opted for. Suitable for the season, Ananya's dewy look with natural-looking blush scored a perfect 10 on the beauty meter.

Sporting another casual look, Ananya teamed a pair of frayed hem bootcut jeans in white with a mixed-stripe sleeveless henley top in red, pink, and white Her Louis Vuitton outfit was the perfect casual pick. Ananya's casual look was paired with no-makeup makeup look which only included a dash of pink lip colour and a cheek tint.

Ananya Panday's top-notch dressing and effortless style are surely gaining her many fans and followers, but we have fallen for her beauty game this time.

Also Read: Besides Piping Hot Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday's Bronze Makeup Also Upped The Heat