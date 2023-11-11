How Do You Look Away From Ananya Panday In A Blush Pink Strapless Saree? Exactly, You Can't

Ananya Panday's saree is easily the Diwali spark this season

Ananya Panday is a fashion royalty, and she is proving it with each style revelation with the festive season being a big bonus. At Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, Ananya Panday rolled in like a pastel dream. She rocked a stunning pastel pink shimmery saree from Arpita Mehta's latest collection in a low pallu style with her toned abs on display. Adding a dash of drama, she paired it with a chic strapless blouse. The accessory game was on point – dangling earrings and a bracelet. With hair elegantly styled in subtle curls, and a soft glam vibe featuring pink lips, fluttery lashes, and brows that deserve their spotlight – Ananya Panday not only dropped jaws but owned the entire Diwali bash.

Also Read: Ananya Panday, Alaya Furniturewalla And Diana Penty Tripled The Fashion Quo In Yellow At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Ananya Panday in the city

Ananya Panday's saree game is well known by now. Stepping out during the Dream Girl 2 promotions, she wore a mesmerising teal blue silk saree. Paired with a sleeveless cropped blouse, she effortlessly amped up the oomph factor. Adding a pop of contrast, her red necklace and earrings were pure showstopper material. Opting for timeless elegance, she styled her hair into a low bun. Ananya's makeup squad showed their finest work with glossy lips, winged liner, rosy cheeks, perfectly arched brows, and a charming little bindi.

Before the teal blue silk stunner, Ananya Panday wowed us with a yellow sheer saree extravaganza. This six-yard wonder came decked with sequined borders. Her halter neck blouse, adorned with dazzling sequins, was the glittery cherry on top. Adding a touch of finesse, silver earrings with green details danced in harmony with the ensemble. Ananya's chic middle-parted straight hair made sure to keep things classy. The makeup game was equally strong with nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Ananya Panday's saree looks are the perfect inspiration for festive fashion.

Also Read: Gen Z Bollywood Aced Trendy Ethnic Style At This Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration