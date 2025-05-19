Ananya Panday's Ivory Saree Is Enough To Make All The Fashionable Noise

When it comes to fashion, Ananya Panday knows exactly what she is doing. Whether the actress is owning elaborate couture looks with sheer confidence or slaying itty-bitty swimwear on a beach vacation, she consistently pulls fashion aficionados into her orbit - and leaves her fans in awe.

Ananya Panday made heads turn at the Zee Cine Awards. The moment she stepped onto the red carpet, she had everyone stunned. If you are imagining a figure-hugging gown with a long trail, think again. Staying true to her roots, the star opted for a timeless six-yard wonder designed by Masaba Gupta.

Ananya wore a sleek ivory saree, draped in the most traditional way with neatly tucked pleats at the front and a pallu cascading gracefully over her shoulder. The saree featured minimal yet striking gold borders, while the floor-sweeping pallu had intricate embroidery over it.

Bringing her signature style to the ensemble, Ananya Panday paired the saree with a golden off-shoulder blouse that hugged her frame like a second skin. The cropped silhouette highlighted her toned physique and added a bold modern twist to the classic drape.

When it came to accessories, the diva let the outfit do all the talking. She skipped rings, earrings and bracelets, and instead chose a statement pearl choker adorned with diamonds. Her crescent moon-shaped handbag was the perfect finishing touch – chic and playful.

Ananya Panday's makeup, done by artist Shraddha Naik, exuded a warm peachy glow. Glossy lips, blushed cheeks and peach-toned eyeshadow tied the look together. Kohl-lined eyes and mascara-coated lashes added definition. Soft contouring, a touch of highlighter and well-groomed brows brought harmony to the whole look.

Keeping the saree as the focus, hairstylist Aanchal A Morwani styled Ananya's hair in a messy, twisted updo. A few soft strands left loose framed her face perfectly.

Ananya Panday's look was the perfect blend of tradition and trend - and we are taking notes!