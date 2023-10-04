Ananya Panday Casts Festive Monochrome Magic For Jimmy Choo's Diwali Capsule As Their New Indian Ambassador

Ananya Panday for Jimmy Choo

Ananya Panday's fashion sense and impeccable style have earned her great admiration and appreciation from her fans and followers. Whether her red-carpet moments in elaborate gowns or festive occasions in gorgeous sarees, the diva keeps the style metre running. This time, the actress looked absolutely chic and stylish in monochromatic looks as she was photographed for a shoot for Jimmy Choo. Ananya looked effortlessly elegant in festive wear as she was unveiled as the latest Indian Ambassador for the luxury brand. For 2023's Diwali capsule, the latest Jimmy Choo collection is inspired by the rich heritage and traditions of Diwali. According to the brand, the capsule comprises pieces that are meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail. The various styles are reimagined in gold and bronze shades and cast in metallic leather, glitter and dazzling Swarovski crystal finishes keeping the festive spirit in mind. Let's do a quick deep dive into Ananya's looks from the photoshoot with a spin of beads, crystals and bling which go perfectly with the season's festivities.

For her first look, Ananya Panday opted for a black ensemble comprising a full-sleeved top with dramatic puff sleeves, a closed neckline, and a pair of high-waist shorts in black. She wore oversized hoop earrings and shimmery silver pointed heels with the look. Her golden pouch bag was in complete contrast with the look. A sleek bun, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude makeup completed her style.

Also Read: Ananya Panday In A Beige Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga Is A Stylish Glam Icon Worthy Of Every Award

Ananya's next look was a blazer gown with a daring front slit. The actress wore a pair of net stockings with the gown. A pair of metallic gold pointed heels and a shimmery golden clutch bag were the only accessories she carried and kept it minimally chic.

The beauty wore a pastel blue mini dress with an embellished dark blue blazer coat. She carried a black and gold sling and wore a pair of black closed heels.

Ananya's bold look in the all-black gown was statement-making. The full-sleeved bodycon outfit featured a cutout pattern at the waist with a dramatic thigh-high side slit to accompany it. She wore a pair of shimmery silver peep-toe heels with the gown.

Also Read: It's A Red Hot Success For Dream Girl 2 And Ananya Panday In A Co-Ord Set

Ananya's next outfit was an olive green coloured sheer dress. The full-sleeved dress had shimmery patterns all over the see-through material. Beneath the dress, Ananya wore a sleeveless bodysuit in olive green colour. Loose tresses and minimal makeup complemented Ananya's minimal taste.

The beauty looked stunning in the strappy cocktail gown she picked next. The strap gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a bold sheer panel that extended from the waist right up to the hemline of the outfit. Black pointed heels and a silver pouch bag were all the accessories that Ananya carried with the look.

Ananya's last look was in an all-white mini dress with an off-shoulder neckline and a bodycon fit. A pair of brown platform heels and a shimmery brown clutch purse were the only add-ons.

Can you name one favourite look of Ananya Panday's from the photoshoot? We simply cannot.

Also Read: It's Good Girl Gone Bad For Ananya Panday's Ruffled White Dress With Black Combat Boots