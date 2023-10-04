Ana De Armas Was Gilded In Gold With A Resort Wear Vibe For Louis Vuitton Show At Paris Fashion Week

Ana De Armas redefines glamour in a gold look for Louis Vuitton at Parish Fashion Week.

Paris Fashion Week has concluded in its full glory and it was a total success attended by prominent names, celebrities, and global icons. It was indeed a vision to behold for all fashion enthusiasts. Not just on the ramp but also beyond it. Ana De Armas attended the Louis Vuitton show as a house ambassador for the label at Paris Fashion Week and made a glittery style statement while doing so. Her outfit consisted of a metallic gold bralette, a shimmery sequined button-down short-sleeved shirt with sheer details and delicate embellishments, and a pair of shimmery gold sequined flared pants to complete the resort wear vibe. For accessories, she wore a delicate necklace and gold earrings. Her dewy makeup consisted of rosy cheeks, kohl-laden eyes, and a brownish lip gloss.

For a photoshoot for Louis Vuitton, Ana De Armas opted for an all-black look that was elegant and exquisite all at once. Ana wore a black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and carried a full-sleeved black blazer over it. In contrast to the black outfit, her gold-based studded jewellery looked stunning. Her soft makeup included a dash of kohl, rosy cheek tint, and pink lip colour.

Ana De Armas' choice of chic outfits have always been fashionably on point. Here's proof. The actress wore a strappy, floral embellished dress with flower motifs. The outfit from Louis Vuitton featured a plunging neckline and a bold side slit. Open tresses, minimal glam makeup and a lot of charm completed Ana's style.

Ana De Armas adds her personal style touch to every look she chooses.

